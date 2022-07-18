DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 7,060 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $117.09 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.