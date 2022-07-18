DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 7,242 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,975 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,799 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 537,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $208.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

