DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,031 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,033,000 after buying an additional 273,407 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after buying an additional 555,983 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $451,231,000 after buying an additional 104,231 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after buying an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,203,000 after buying an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $58.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

