DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,393 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,406,000 after acquiring an additional 293,940 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,102,000. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Li Auto by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,734,000 after buying an additional 3,927,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Li Auto Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LI opened at $38.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,845.00 and a beta of 0.65. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. Li Auto’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.