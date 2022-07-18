DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,144 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pinterest by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 664,443 shares of company stock valued at $12,278,009 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $20.40 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $77.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

