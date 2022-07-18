DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.7 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $286.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.60.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.