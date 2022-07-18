DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,856 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $23.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

