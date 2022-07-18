DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after buying an additional 291,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,538,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,934,000 after purchasing an additional 139,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,521,000 after purchasing an additional 99,525 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday.

NYSE ARW opened at $113.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.33 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

