DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of NET opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare
In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
