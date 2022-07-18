DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

VMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.75.

NYSE:VMI opened at $225.51 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

