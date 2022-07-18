DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.12 Million Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,565 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in XPeng were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEV. Nomura cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

