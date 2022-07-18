DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.35 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trex were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $193,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $118,929,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 142,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $55.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.