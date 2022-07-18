DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.38 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $538.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $557.82 and a 200-day moving average of $610.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $709.43.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

