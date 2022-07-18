DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,752 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $111.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.