DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.78 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939,490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.