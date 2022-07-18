DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.78 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939,490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
Shares of CARR opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.18.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
