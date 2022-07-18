DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $189.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.