DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 263.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,728 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,231 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,309 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,590,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,922,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,001,000 after acquiring an additional 970,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,417 shares of company stock worth $10,863,849. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $36.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $79.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

