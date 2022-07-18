DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,912 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.