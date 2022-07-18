DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 3,738 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1,857.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $115.95 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.04. Credicorp had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $991.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $3.9382 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

