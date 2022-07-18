DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,886 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $683,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,519.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $683,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,519.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,720,070 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.40.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $93.60 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.



Want More Great Investing Ideas?

