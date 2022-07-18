DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 65,000 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 51.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 42,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter.

NIU stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $551.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

