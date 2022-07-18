DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 129,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,214,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $115.99 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.09.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

