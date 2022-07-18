DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,434,000 after buying an additional 225,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,278,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after buying an additional 497,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.