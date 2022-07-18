DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,228,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in B2Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in B2Gold by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BTG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.