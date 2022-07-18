DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 60,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 38,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 5,464 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $109,006.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 5,464 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $109,006.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $245,704.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,843.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,272 shares of company stock worth $448,859 in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of AMAL opened at $20.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $628.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

