DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $255.01 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $189.79 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.36%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

