DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,859 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Regions Financial Stock Up 5.2 %

RF stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.