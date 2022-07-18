DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 11,656 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,103 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,960 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 61.7% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,252,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,055,000 after purchasing an additional 859,274 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $36,079,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $14,505,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $39.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $171.50.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.26% and a negative net margin of 324.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

