DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,064 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

