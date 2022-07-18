DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,657 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.58.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.