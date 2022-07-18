DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 19,309 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,309 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 446,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,017,000. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 115,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $112.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.99.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.69%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

