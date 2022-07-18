DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,764 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,753,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $167.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.