DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,652 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 852.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after buying an additional 1,962,795 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,701 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 207.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

