DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 78,028 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,028 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,635,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,801,000 after acquiring an additional 496,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $32.49 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.