DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,376 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of DFS opened at $104.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.07.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

