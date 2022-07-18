Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 88,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.83%. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

