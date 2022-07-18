Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.23 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.36. The company has a market cap of $468.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

