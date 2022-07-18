Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIN. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,965,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 314,321 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 472,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 143,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of DFIN stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $983.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $52.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc bought 75,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $1,912,514.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,038,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,272,462.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,526.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc acquired 75,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $1,912,514.01. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,038,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,272,462.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 311,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,352 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
