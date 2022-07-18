Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIN. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,965,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 314,321 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 472,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 143,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $983.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc bought 75,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $1,912,514.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,038,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,272,462.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,526.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc acquired 75,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $1,912,514.01. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,038,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,272,462.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 311,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,352 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More

