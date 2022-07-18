Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $255,000 Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 72,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 627,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $462,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

