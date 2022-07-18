Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,194,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after buying an additional 630,592 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,199,000 after buying an additional 583,174 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

