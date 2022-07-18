Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 306 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 44.6% during the first quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 37,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $155.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.66.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.41.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

