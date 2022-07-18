Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,942,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

