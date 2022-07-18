Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,210 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $94.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

