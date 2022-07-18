Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 123 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $225.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.