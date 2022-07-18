Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 326 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $227.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

