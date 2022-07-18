e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,062,731.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,233.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,106 shares of company stock worth $7,427,396. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

ELF opened at $31.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56 and a beta of 1.70. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.