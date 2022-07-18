Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,722,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

