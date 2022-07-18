Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $47.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $63.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

