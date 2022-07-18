Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,824 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Etsy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of ETSY opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 104,488 shares of company stock worth $8,626,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

