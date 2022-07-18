Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 456 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in F5 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,009.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after buying an additional 110,915 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut F5 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

Insider Activity

F5 Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $148.33 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.29.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

